He warned Muscovites about blizzards, wind gusts up to 15 meters per second, black ice and snow drifts on the roads. Telegram-channel Department of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Fire Safety of the capital.

A severe weather warning is in effect from 21:00 November 23 until 10:00 November 24. Drivers were asked, if possible, to refrain from traveling in private vehicles and to be careful on the roads. Pedestrians are urged to choose non-slip shoes with ridged soles and to stay away from power lines and trees.

Earlier, weather forecasters predicted record low pressure in Moscow.