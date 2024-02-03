Specialists from the Moscow municipal services complex presented three rules on how to avoid becoming a victim of a fraudster who disguised himself as employees of Mosgaz JSC. This was reported on Saturday, February 3 website mayor and government of the capital.

The publication recalled that checking gas equipment is an important planned procedure during which the in-house gas pipeline and gas appliances are inspected.

“The first thing residents need to pay attention to is that such work is carried out strictly according to schedule. You can check the dates on the official website of Mosgaz JSC and in a special Telegram bot. Telephone numbers of territorial service departments are also available there <...> And citizens also have the opportunity to subscribe to notifications about the upcoming inspection,” the publication says.

In addition, it is recalled that employees of Mosgaz JSC can be recognized by their uniform, namely dark blue overalls, an orange yoke and the service logo on the back. Workers must also provide identification with a photo and company seal.

“The third rule that must be remembered is that as part of a scheduled inspection of in-house gas equipment, a specialized employee always comes alone and does not offer paid services,” the message emphasizes.

Earlier, on December 1, it was reported that attackers began to use private offering services, such as Yandex Services or Profi, to massively deceive citizens. On websites they offer to purchase certain materials in advance, then ask you to transfer payment for them to a card and disappear.