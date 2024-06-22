Forecaster Leus: strong winds will continue in Moscow on Saturday, June 22

On Saturday, June 22, strong winds will remain in Moscow, but no precipitation is expected. This was stated by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, his words are quoted by RIA News.

According to the weather forecaster, the air in the capital will warm up to 23 degrees, in the Moscow region – up to 25.

“The weather in the capital will be shaped by the crest of the anticyclone. In Moscow and the surrounding area, partly cloudy weather, no precipitation,” Leus said. He added that the pressure will be 743 millimeters of mercury.

