On the night of January 1, 4-9 degrees below zero is expected in the capital

On the night of December 31 to January 1, frost in the capital is expected to range from minus four to minus nine degrees. With this forecast shared Phobos weather center.

As the center noted, it is currently impossible to accurately predict the weather for the last night of this year. However, most forecasts from mathematical models indicate that there will be light snow on New Year's night and temperatures will be close to normal.

Also, forecasts indicate that the current thaw will be the last in 2023. As forecasters recalled, which arrived on Sunday, December 17, the heat wave reached its maximum on Wednesday, December 20. On this day the temperature warmed up to plus 4.1 degrees. Such heat is not expected until the end of December, experts are sure.

According to forecasts, on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, daytime temperatures will range from zero to plus three degrees. Wet snow is also expected on Saturday, which will cause snowdrifts to increase slightly in Moscow. On Sunday, December 24, “real” snow will come to the capital. On Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, minus 1-3 degrees and light precipitation are expected. On Wednesday, December 27, it will warm up to near zero levels.

It was previously reported that in Moscow by the beginning of the third ten days of December, 106 percent of the monthly precipitation fell.