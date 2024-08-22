Forecaster Pozdnyakova: Weather in Moscow on Knowledge Day will be warm and cloudy

The weather during the ceremonial assemblies on Knowledge Day, September 2, will be warm and cloudy. This was reported to residents of the capital by the chief specialist of the Meteonovosti news agency, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, her words are quoted by the TV channel “Moscow 24”.

According to the weather forecaster, the last week before the start of the school year will also be warm, with high atmospheric pressure. As for precipitation, light rain may fall on Wednesday or Thursday, August 28 or 29, and also on Saturday, August 31. Pozdnyakova also noted that the final days of August will be hot: on some days, the thermometer will show 30-31 degrees, but on Sunday, September 1, it will become a little cooler.

“On September 2, when children go to festive assemblies, the weather is forecast to be cloudy, with clear spells. The probability of rain is minimal. The air temperature the night before will be about 13-15 degrees, and it will remain like this at five or six in the morning on Monday. And then it will start to rise and will most likely reach 25-27 degrees,” the specialist shared the information. She added that, despite the fact that this is hot for the capital, the weather will be quite comfortable due to the clouds, which will hide the scorching sun, as well as a fairly strong north-east wind.

Earlier that day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that at the end of summer, the capital region will experience warm weather, which is more typical for July.