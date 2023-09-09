On City Day in Moscow, 20 degrees Celsius and windy weather are expected, reported hydrometeorological center Russia. Light intermittent rain is possible in the eastern part of the capital.

On Saturday, September 9, a northerly wind of 5-10 meters per second is also expected in Moscow. By evening, the thermometer may show nine degrees Celsius.

In the Moscow region, 12-17 degrees Celsius is predicted. At night the temperature can drop to plus two degrees.

Previously, Muscovites were promised the return of August weather.