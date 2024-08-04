Forecaster Ilyin: Moscow to see rain in the middle of next week

The temperature next week in Moscow will not deviate from the August climate norm. With its forecast for the coming days, “Evening Moscow” shared Alexander Ilyin, a forecaster at the Meteo forecasting center.

According to him, the beginning and end of the coming week will pass without precipitation. On Monday, variable cloudiness will be observed, the air will warm up to 23-25 ​​degrees in the metropolis and to plus 21-26 in the region. Wind speed will not exceed 5-10 meters per second, atmospheric pressure will be 741 millimeters of mercury.

However, in the middle of the week, Moscow will see light rain. Thermometer readings will remain the same, and pressure will not change much, rising only to 743 millimeters. Friday will be dry for the capital, but not for the Moscow region — light rain is forecast for the region on this day. The air will warm up to plus 21-26 degrees, and the pressure will rise to 747 millimeters of mercury, the weather forecaster warns. At night, the temperature will remain within the range of 11-16 degrees Celsius.

Residents of the central regions of Russia were also promised no meteorological surprises. Experts predicted stable rains in this part of the country, with no more than 2-5 millimeters of precipitation falling daily.