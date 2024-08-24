Meteorologist Vilfand: comfortable weather is expected in Moscow in early September

In early September, Moscow is expected to have comfortable weather with air temperatures ranging from plus 21 to plus 26 degrees. This is reports Interfax, citing the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand.

The forecast is for the next weekend – August 31 and September 1, the meteorologist specified. Hot weather is expected on weekdays next week, up to plus thirty degrees Celsius. At the same time, the air temperature will be about five percent higher than the norm for the end of August.

Earlier, abnormal heat was predicted in two regions of Russia. According to the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, such weather is expected in the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions by the end of summer. However, in the first days of September, the temperature there will be several degrees higher than the climatic norm, the meteorologist said.

Residents of Central Russia will be able to resume the swimming season next week if they wish, promised leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets. According to him, the highest water temperature will remain in the Oka, the lower reaches of the Moscow River near Kolomna and in the Klyazma near Orekhovo-Zuyevo.