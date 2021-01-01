Muscovites will expect temperatures down to minus 12 degrees at night on January 7, and up to minus 10 during the day. Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, spoke about the Christmas weather. RIA News…

“We will come out by the seventh, during the traditional moderate Christmas frosts, when it will be minus 7 – minus 12 at night, and no more than minus 5 – minus 10 during the day. Cloudy weather with clearings is expected, most likely without precipitation,” he said.

The expert also predicted the growth of snowdrifts up to 18-19 centimeters in Moscow and up to 23-27 in the region.

