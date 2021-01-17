The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, told Muscovites about the severe Epiphany frosts in the capital and the Moscow region. Writes about it RIA News…

According to him, the air temperature on the night of January 19, when Orthodox Christians celebrate the Baptism of the Lord, will reach minus 24 degrees, and in some places minus 28 degrees.

At night it will be minus 21-26 degrees, in low places up to minus 28 degrees. “It’s not hot at all on Epiphany night. Temperature from minus 19 to minus 24 degrees. Really cold, ”said Wilfand.

He specified that daytime temperatures will range from minus 15 to minus 20 degrees.

Earlier, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow, Pyotr Biryukov, said that in Moscow the temperature in the heating system was raised to a maximum due to the frost. He noted that the temperature of the coolant is now 130 degrees.

