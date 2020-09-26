In October, residents of the metropolitan area will find warm and good weather. About this “Evening Moscow” stated Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorological Center Dmitry Kiktev.

He explained that Indian summer is a stationary anticyclone that comes for a long time, and there can be several such episodes per season. “I wouldn’t say that there will be no more Indian summer,” the scientist stressed.

The weather forecaster also promised that “luxurious” weather is expected in Moscow on weekends with air temperatures ranging from + 20 to + 22 degrees and no precipitation, and from Monday it will start to get colder and rain will begin.

