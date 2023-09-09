Warned Muscovites about temporary blocking of traffic in several districts of the capital Deptrans. The department recalled that the restrictions are related to the celebration of City Day on September 9 and 10.

On Saturday, September 9, traffic will be blocked until 16:00 at the exit from Khamovnichesky Val Street to Dovatora Street, as well as on Molodezhnaya and Berezovaya streets. From 12 to 22 hours, restrictions will be introduced on General Ermolov Street and in the side passage of Kutuzovsky Prospekt from building 1, building A to building 1, building B along Victory Square. From 18:00 it will be impossible to drive on Proektiruemy Proezd No. 2309, on the streets of Savelyev, Dovator, 10th Anniversary of October, 3rd Frunzenskaya, Efremov, Trubetskoy, in Kholzunov Lane, as well as on the alternate Komsomolsky Prospekt from Kholzunov Lane to building 20 1. From 20 to 22 o’clock the passage in the side passage of Kutuzovsky Prospekt from house 45 to house 41 will be closed.

On Sunday, September 10, from 8 to 22 o’clock the passage on Teatralnaya Street will be blocked, from 15 to 22 o’clock – on General Ermolov Street and in the side passage of Kutuzovsky Prospekt from building 1, building A to building 1, building B along Victory Square, from 20 to 22 hours – in the side passage of Kutuzovsky Prospekt from building 45 to building 41.

In places where movement is restricted, parking will be temporarily unavailable, the Department of Transport noted.

