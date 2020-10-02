The operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus reminded Muscovites of responsibility for violating the provisions of the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the mandatory share of telecommuting employees. Post posted in Telegram-channel of the headquarters.

According to him, for violation of the decree, officials will pay from 10 to 50 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs without a legal entity – from 30 to 50 thousand rubles, and legal entities – from 100 to 300 thousand rubles.

If non-compliance with the requirements led to harm to employees or the violation was recorded repeatedly, officials will be fined up to 500 thousand or disqualified for a period of 1 to 3 years, and entrepreneurs without a legal entity and legal entities will pay up to 1 million rubles or suspend activities for a period of up to 90 days.

If a violation is revealed by Rospotrebnadzor during an audit, officials and entrepreneurs without a legal entity will be fined up to 150 thousand rubles, and legal entities – up to 500 thousand rubles, or their activities will be suspended for up to 90 days.

The fact that a third of workers in Moscow will be transferred to remote work became known the day before, on October 1. The changes will affect employees over 65, as well as those who suffer from chronic diseases. The exception will be employees whose presence is critical to the functioning of the organization.

