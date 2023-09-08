Realtor Barsukov: Muscovites are ready to overpay for apartments near the metro

Muscovites were ready to overpay for rented housing if it is located near the metro. Konstantin Barsukov, a member of the Russian Guild of Realtors, spoke about the reason that encourages residents of the capital to give more money for renting apartments. writes NEWS.ru.

The realtor believes that mobile people often choose to pay for comfort in order to save time and money on transfers later on. “If, of course, there is no money at all, you rent the cheapest one, and if you have money, listen, why should I take the bus, then change to the MCD, then to the underground metro? I’d rather pay two or three thousand roubles. You will pay not 30 thousand, but 33 thousand, but next to the metro. I will save 40 minutes, and there is much to spend them, ”the expert explained.

Earlier it was reported that prices for apartments near the new metro stations “Vnukovo Airport” and “Pykhtino” start from 4.83 million rubles. With such a budget, you can buy a studio with an area of ​​​​21.7 square meters.

Experts also called the maximum cost of housing in the area. For 20.92 million rubles, the buyer can get a “kopeck piece” with an area of ​​66.4 square meters.