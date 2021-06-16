On Wednesday, June 16, Moscow will be under the influence of the anticyclone crest, the portal reported. “Meteon news”…

Partly cloudy weather awaits Muscovites, and there will be light rains from time to time. The maximum air temperature in Moscow will be plus 23-25 ​​degrees. In the Moscow region, temperatures are expected to be 20-25 degrees Celsius. c According to forecasters, a stable summer weather is improving in the capital. After a warm night, intermittent rains are possible, but in Moscow it will be warm – plus 23-25 ​​degrees.

Earlier, forecasters said that Muscovites will experience heat, summer heat and no precipitation over the next week. For a long time, the central region will fall under the influence of an anticyclone that came from the west.

