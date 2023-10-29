Warming up to plus 10 degrees and rain are expected in Moscow next week. This forecast was made by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, on Sunday, October 29.

According to him, it will begin to warm up immediately on Monday, October 30. The temperature will rise to +3–5 degrees, but this will be accompanied by precipitation in the form of snow, and in some places freezing rain.

“Tuesday–Wednesday will be very warm with daytime temperatures of +8…+10 degrees and light rain. Starting from Thursday, the temperature will begin to drop, on Thursday +4…+6 degrees,” Leus said in an interview with “RIA News”.

On Friday, November 3, the weather forecaster predicted snow or sleet with air temperatures up to +3 degrees.

The day before, the leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, reported that the height of the snow cover in Moscow reached 7–9 cm, which corresponds to December; on Saturday its growth stopped.