Meteorologist Pozdnyakova: in October, warm weather will alternate with cold

In Moscow, two short heat waves are expected until the end of October, she said RIA News chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau Tatyana Pozdnyakova.

According to the expert, heat waves will alternate with cold snaps. She added that the weather in the last days of October will not be colder than this coming weekend. Warm air will come to the capital from the Atlantic thanks to active cyclones.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, predicted frosts and ice in Moscow from October 18 to 22. On the night of Thursday, October 19, the thermometer will drop to minus two degrees, and at the end of the week – to minus four degrees. Gloomy weather with precipitation is expected.

In some regions of Russia, temperatures will be significantly higher than normal over the next few days. Warmth will come to the Kemerovo and Irkutsk regions, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and some other regions of the Asian part of the country.