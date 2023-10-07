Heavy rain and cold temperatures of up to 9 degrees are expected in Moscow on Saturday, October 7. This was reported by Weather Russia.

The forecast is for southerly winds turning to southwest with gusts of 16-21 meters per second. On Sunday night the temperature is allowed to drop to two degrees Celsius. There will be icy conditions on the roads, and rain and sleet are possible.

In the Moscow region the temperature will be from 4 to 9 degrees on Saturday; on Sunday night frosts up to one degree below zero are possible.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned Muscovites about strong wind and rain.