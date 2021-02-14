Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand promised the Muscovites frosty and sunny weather at the beginning of next week. His words convey TASS…

According to the forecaster, such weather will be established in the capital as early as Monday, February 15. “It would be appropriate to recall Pushkin:” Evening, do you remember, the blizzard was angry, there was a haze in the cloudy sky. And now, look out the window: under the blue skies of magnificent carpets, glistening in the sun, the snow lies “,” Wilfand quoted the poet’s poem “Winter morning “.

As the specialist explained, frost and sun will come to Moscow thanks to the ridge of high atmospheric pressure. Noticeable precipitation is expected during this period.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center warned that anomalous cold would invade the Central Federal District of Russia following the snow apocalypse. According to weather forecasters, from February 14 to 18, the air temperature will be about 7-12 degrees below the climatic norm.