He reported about the coldest night in Moscow in his Telegram– channel leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus. This was the night of Saturday, November 18th.

“Approaching its final third, November in most regions of European Russia has nevertheless turned towards winter. The air temperature dropped below the climate norm, and weather stations began to update intermediate cold records. In Moscow, this happened last Friday, but the coming Saturday immediately took over the lead,” said the forecaster.

Thus, last night in the Russian capital became the coldest since the beginning of autumn. At the VDNH weather station, the minimum air temperature was minus 8.5 degrees, which is 5.2 degrees lower than the day before.

In the Moscow region, the coldest point was Klin, where the minimum was minus 12.1 degrees.

“The synoptic situation in the atmosphere is developing in such a way that the coming night in Moscow will become even colder and thermometer readings will storm the 10-degree mark,” the meteorologist added.

Earlier it was reported that due to ice in Moscow and the region, a “yellow” level of weather danger was declared until November 19.