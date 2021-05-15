The air temperature in Moscow this summer is likely to be above the climatic norm. About this “Izvestia” told chief specialist of the Met Office of the capital Tatyana Pozdnyakova.

According to her, the average monthly deviation can reach three degrees. The specialist noted that the data of Russian and foreign experts agree on this. “It will be warmer than in the previous thirty years,” she said.

In turn, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, noted that the summer rehearsal will begin on May 17, when the thermometers can show up to 29 degrees Celsius. According to him, just a couple of degrees is not enough to break the 124-year record.

The heating season ended earlier in Moscow. Heat supply systems of more than 34 thousand residential buildings have been switched to summer operation. In total, in Moscow, heat supply systems were turned off in 74 thousand buildings.

