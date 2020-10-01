Fines totaling 262.5 thousand rubles were received by 18 Muscovites for failure to provide information on the results of tests for COVID-19 after arriving from abroad. This was announced on Thursday, October 1 press service the metropolitan administration of Rospotrenadzor.

It is noted that over 189 thousand Muscovites have traveled abroad from August 1 to the present day. The specialists of the department, when verifying the questionnaires completed on board the aircraft, with the data of the EPGU, found that about 2% of the residents of the capital who traveled did not enter the test results within three days after arrival. For such offenses, citizens face a fine in the amount of 15 to 40 thousand rubles. The fine will be increased to 300 thousand rubles if the actions of citizens led to harm to the health of other people

The metropolitan administration of the service sent over 1.7 thousand notifications to citizens about the appearance for drawing up an administrative protocol. In total, more than 1.1 thousand such documents were drawn up.

“Decisions on this article are made by the court, in this regard, administrative materials concerning 642 citizens were sent to the district courts. Based on the results of the considered cases, 18 citizens were awarded administrative fines in the amount of 262,500 rubles. The rest of the cases are pending in the courts and the dates of the hearings have been set for them, ”the Rospotrebnazdor said.

On July 31, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, by her decree obliged Russians arriving home from abroad to fill out a questionnaire on the portal of state services. It is recommended to fill out the form when buying a ticket, but no later than check-in for the flight. It is necessary to post the results of coronavirus tests on the portal within three days from the date of arrival. In September, Popova obliged Russians who arrived by plane from abroad to be isolated at home until the results of tests for coronavirus are ready.

The first fine imposed for late posting of test results for COVID-19 on the portal of public services was reported in the department in early September. The decision was made by the Zelenogorsk District Court of St. Petersburg. A citizen who flew to Russia was brought to administrative responsibility for the delay in posting test data for infection. The man will pay a fine of 15 thousand rubles.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,176,286 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Russia, 20,722 people have died, and 958,257 patients have recovered.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.