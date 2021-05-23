The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, delighted Muscovites with a weather forecast for the next week. His words are quoted by the TV channel “360”…

According to him, from May 24 to May 30, Moscow is expected to have warm, sunny weather without showers. At the same time, the air temperature in the capital will drop slightly. Muscovites may be frightened by the upcoming weather, as they are accustomed to the heat of the capital, said the forecaster.

In the second half of the week, the capital may become warmer. The forecaster clarified that sunny weather is expected in Moscow, and the rains will be short-lived.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, warned Muscovites about the cool weather and short spring rains until the end of May. In his opinion, this nature of the weather will continue in early June.

