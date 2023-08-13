Low food prices at the Preobrazhensky market were noted by residents of Moscow. The cost of some popular positions was disclosed in the group “Top VAO of Moscow” during “In contact with”.

So, potatoes can be purchased here from 60 rubles per kilogram, tomatoes from 70 rubles, cucumbers from 100 rubles, strawberries from 150 rubles, beef shoulder from 550 rubles, and chicken drumstick from 260 rubles per kilogram.

According to local residents, the indicated prices are not entirely correct and some products can be found cheaper on the market. One of the community subscribers also shared a life hack on how to buy goods at a discount. According to her, before the sanitary day, which is held mainly on Mondays, after 17-18 hours, vegetables and fruits are sold at a 50 percent discount.

“Lubertsy is cheaper”, “This market is within Moscow. Very good range and prices. And Lyubertsy is already the suburbs, don’t go there for cucumbers”, “Good market!”, “There are cucumbers for 80 rubles, cherries from 200, potatoes from 40 rubles. Was the day before yesterday”, “Cheaper, even than in other districts of Moscow,” commented the users.

Previously, prices at the famous Moscow market angered the townspeople.