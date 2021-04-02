Muscovites will be able to enjoy healthy sun until the middle of next week. About this RIA Novosti told scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

According to him, on Saturday it will be cloudy in the capital, but “the sun’s rays can already be caught.” From Sunday until the middle of next week, the weather will be quite sunny.

The scientist noted that solar energy is now comparable to mid-September, and the angle of inclination of the sun’s rays is large, so “now is the best time for sunbathing.”

On April 2, the Muscovites were covered with sleet. According to the Yandex. Weather ”, precipitation covered almost the entire metropolitan region, including part of the Moscow region. According to the Phobos weather center, up to 40 percent of the monthly precipitation rate could fall in Moscow per day.

