Forecaster Ilyin: in the coming days there will be a collapse in temperature in the capital

Currently, the temperature in Moscow is approximately one degree below the climate norm; in the near future, residents of the capital should expect a “collapse” in temperature. About this in a conversation with “Evening Moscow” reported specialist at the Meteo forecasting center, weather forecaster Alexander Ilyin.

According to him, a significant increase in temperature should not be expected until the end of next week. On the contrary, in the middle of the week the temperature will drop to plus 18-15 degrees Celsius. There will be less rain in the city, the forecaster added.

On Thursday, June 20, a powerful hurricane, Edgar, hit Moscow. A 10-point storm hit the capital, and residents of the Moscow region observed tornadoes. A powerful wind uprooted trees and literally overturned passers-by, as well as cars.