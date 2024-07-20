Yellow weather alert issued in capital due to approaching thunderstorm

In Moscow and the Moscow region, in connection with a thunderstorm expected in the afternoon, forecasters from the Hydrometeorological Center have declared a yellow weather hazard level, reports TASS.

On Saturday, July 20, in the capital expected variable cloudiness, occasional short-term rain, thunderstorm, wind speed of 5-10 meters per second. The air temperature during the day will be around plus 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, July 21, partly cloudy, short-term rain, thunderstorms are expected in places. Wind will blow at a speed of 5-10 meters per second. During the daytime, thermometers will stay at plus 23-25 ​​degrees.

Earlier, forecaster of the Meteo forecasting center Alexander Ilyin told Muscovites about the weather in August. The last month of summer will be warm, he predicted. Thermometer readings will exceed the standards by 2-4 degrees.