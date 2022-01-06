The Hydrometeorological Center warned Muscovites about sleet, ice and cloudy weather. It is reported by REN TV…

According to the source, on Thursday, January 6, the thermometers will drop to minus one degree. On Friday night in Moscow it will get colder to minus five degrees.

Southwest wind is also expected at a speed of 6-11 meters per second. The atmospheric pressure will be 733 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier it was reported that the cyclone “Annette” will bring heavy snowfall to Moscow.