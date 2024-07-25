Vilfand: Moscow to get 6-7 degrees colder from Monday

In the capital region on Monday, July 29, the temperature will drop sharply to plus 18-22 degrees Celsius. This is reports Interfax, citing a statement by the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand.

Until the end of this week, the weather is expected to be “comfortable, nice”, with plenty of sun and an increase in temperature on the weekend, July 26 and 27, to plus 26-28 degrees Celsius, the forecaster said. On Monday, the temperature will drop sharply. Compared to Saturday’s readings, the thermometer will drop by 6-7 degrees. This weather will continue until the middle of next week. In the first days of August, Muscovites can expect plus 19-24 degrees, 1-2 degrees below normal.

Related materials:

The pressure will also drop significantly from Monday. If it is now around the norm, 747-748 millimeters of mercury, then on Monday it will drop by 4-5 millimeters, then by another 3-4 millimeters. As for precipitation, the most noticeable will occur on Monday. Rain is also expected during the week, but not as intense. In general, cloudy weather is expected. Air masses formed over the Arctic Ocean will enter the capital region.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, called on residents of the capital not to wait for the return of 30-degree heat.