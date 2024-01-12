Muscovites urged to reduce time spent outside due to severe frost

Moscow residents were warned of severe frost on the night of Saturday, January 13. This is stated in Telegram-channel of the Moscow municipal services complex.

The temperature in the city will drop to minus 30 degrees. In this regard, Muscovites were urged to reduce the time spent on the street.

It is noted that city services continue to work in enhanced mode. “Dispatcher services, emergency teams from engineering companies and prefectures of administrative districts are on duty around the clock, and sources of emergency power supply have been prepared,” said Deputy Mayor of Moscow Pyotr Biryukov.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that the end of the week in Moscow would be frosty. According to him, the peak of cold weather will occur on January 13. He noted that frosts of about minus 13-15 degrees are expected during the day, and minus 18 degrees in the region. The difference with the climate norm will be 15 degrees, the meteorologist added.