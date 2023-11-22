Forecaster Tishkovets: On November 23, prolonged snowfall is expected in Moscow for a day

On Thursday, November 23, prolonged snowfall for a day is expected in Moscow. The leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, warned the residents of the capital about this, his words are reported by RIA News.

“On Thursday after 3 p.m., a warm front will give rise to heavy snowfall for a day,” the forecaster said. After the snowstorm, a snow cover of 2-3 centimeters will form in the city; on Friday it will reach 8 centimeters, and on the weekend it can reach up to 10 centimeters.

Tishkovets added that on Monday, November 27, heavy snowfalls with a high probability of freezing rain will come to the capital. This will happen against the backdrop of a southern cyclone, the specialist explained. Snow cover will be at 10-15 centimeters.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned Moscow residents about the snowstorm. According to the meteorologist, winter weather in the capital will persist in the coming days: on Wednesday and Thursday it will be minus 10 degrees Celsius at night, and minus 5-7 degrees during the day.