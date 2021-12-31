Heavy snowfalls are expected in Moscow after 18:00 on December 31. This was announced by the deputy mayor of the capital, Petr Biryukov, with reference to the forecast of weather forecasters.

“The growth of freshly fallen snow per day can be up to 10 cm”, – quotes his words Telegram-channel of the urban economy complex.

As the deputy mayor noted, the city administration prepared the necessary amount of special equipment for deicing and cleaning roads. The capital has also provided the required number of janitors and manual cleaning teams.

“At 21:00 we will start the mechanized sweeping of the roadway and sidewalks, followed by deicing. We will repeat the cycle of works at six in the morning, ”Biryukov pointed out.

Against the background of worsening weather conditions, residents of Moscow are asked to be careful on the road and strictly observe the traffic rules, as well as “treat the work of city services with understanding.”

Earlier on Friday, Aleksandr Sinenkov, a leading expert at the Phobos weather center, said that a sharp cold snap expects Muscovites on the night of January 2, the air temperature will drop to –8 … –10 degrees.

On December 28, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, announced that the first day of 2022 in Moscow will be four degrees warmer than normal.