Forecaster Shuvalov warned Muscovites about freezing rain and ice

Freezing rain and severe icy roads are forecast for Moscow early next week. The head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, warned the residents of the capital about this, his words are quoted by the radio station “Moscow speaks”.

According to the forecaster, the cause of this weather will be a southern cyclone, which will provoke an increase in temperature in the city and large amounts of precipitation on Monday, November 27. As for the temperature, that day it will cross zero degrees. “Therefore, on Monday the probability of encountering icy roads and ten-point traffic jams in Moscow is very, very high,” the expert warned.

On Friday and Saturday, November 23 and 24, Shuvalov added, snowfalls are forecast in the capital. Muscovites will see slightly negative values ​​on the thermometer.

Earlier on the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, promised the residents of the capital warming, which would begin on Friday and last for several days.