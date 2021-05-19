Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warned Muscovites about the cool weather and short spring rains until the end of May. This kind of weather will continue in early June. It is reported by TASS…

According to the forecaster, by the end of May, the temperature returns to within the climatic norm. Average temperatures at night will be from 7 to 12 degrees, in the daytime – about 18-23 degrees.

Tishkovets warned that from Wednesday, May 19, there will be short spring rains almost every day, and starting from Thursday, May 20, the capital will become cool. “It’s cool, of course, in May, but the temperature will drop sharply by ten degrees,” the forecaster explained.

In addition, the meteorologist stressed that there will be no intense heat in early June either. “May will pass the baton to the beginning of summer. It will be mild, perhaps even slightly cool weather, ”he concluded.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that the dry air that came from the Karakum desert was the main reason for the record heat in Moscow. He also added that the heat is also due to the fact that now the energy of the sun is the same as it is on July 25-26.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!