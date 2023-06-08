On Saturday, June 10, Muscovites will experience a cold snap of +17-18 degrees during the day and +3-7 degrees at night. Such temperatures are typical for the first decade of May. The meteorologist, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand spoke about this on Thursday, June 8.

“Enjoy the weather on Thursday and Friday, June 8 and 9. June 8 is expected to reach 22-23 degrees, June 9 is an absolutely wonderful summer with temperatures up to 23-25 ​​degrees. True, winds of up to 15 meters per second, light rain are also expected, ”he said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

According to the meteorologist, on Saturday the temperature will be 4-5 degrees below normal.

“We will move back a month, because such a temperature background is more typical for the first decade of May. At the same time, the sun will still warm the city during the day, no precipitation or strong winds are expected,” Vilfand specified.

He added that temperatures could rise by the middle of next week.

As Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said earlier in the day, the summer of 2023 in Moscow will “swing” for almost the entire month of June. According to him, the swimming season will be open only in the second half of the month, and the real heat will come in July, the TV channel reports.360“.