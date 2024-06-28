Forecaster Shuvalov: abnormal heat will come to Moscow from June 28

From June 28, abnormal heat will come to Moscow – the air will warm up to plus 30 degrees Celsius. The head of the METEO forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, warned residents of the capital about the approach of extreme weather. writes NEWS.ru.

Rain is unlikely over the next week and temperatures could reach 31 degrees Celsius on some days, the forecaster said. Shuvalov admits that next weekend all the beaches in Moscow and the region will be packed. In this regard, the meteorologist urged not to overdo it with sunbathing – ultraviolet radiation will be too strong and dangerous for the skin.

“The heat is expected until the end of the next working week. Only on July 3-4 we can expect a complete change in the weather. There is a slight chance of rain on July 4th and 5th. Warm June passes the baton to an even warmer and hotter July,” the forecaster concluded.

Earlier, Emergency Situations Ministry employees recommended Muscovites to be careful and attentive, wear light-colored clothes and a hat, and drink more water. Rescuers also advised to comply with fire safety requirements and avoid handling open fire.