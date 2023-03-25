Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, warned Muscovites about a cold snap at the end of March. In conversation with TASS he reported that overnight frosts are expected on Wednesday, March 29.

On March 30-31, a daytime cooling will begin with a temperature of plus 1-5 degrees during the day and 0-5 degrees at night. “The cooling will be noticeable – by 8-10 degrees,” the forecaster said.

Until these dates, Moscow will remain warm up to 12-13 degrees, which is 5-8 degrees higher than the climatic norm, Vilfand said.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned about prolonged rains. Phobos weather center specialist Alexander Sinenkov predicted heavy rainfall in the coming week.