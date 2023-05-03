About wet snow warned Muscovites in the personal Telegram channel of weather forecaster Alexander Shuvalov.

According to the forecasts of the meteorologist, precipitation in the form of sleet is expected in the capital on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, respectively. The air temperature these days will correspond to the climatic norm of the first week of April.

The weather will begin to return to the May norm from Sunday, May 7, Shuvalov said. So, from the beginning of next week until the middle of the month in the Moscow region, the air will gradually warm up. On May 10, the thermometers will rise to 15-18 degrees.

