Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that the temperature in Moscow this coming Thursday, March 16, will reach eight degrees Celsius. The weather forecaster told “RIA News” March 12th.

“On Thursday, the next frontal system will spoil the weather – precipitation will pass mainly in the form of rain, at night -1 … + 4, in the daytime + 3-8,” Tishkovets said.

He added that in the conditions of a thaw, the snowdrifts will melt from 39 cm to 25 cm. Also on Thursday, barometer readings will return to normal. He explained that the first half of the week is expected to be windy.

Tishkovets also noted that on Tuesday, March 14, a warm atmospheric front will rush through the capital, which will be accompanied by snow clouds. During the day, the temperature will rise from zero to plus five degrees, and on Wednesday, March 15, the sky will be cleared of clouds.

Earlier this day, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation warned citizens about the increased risk to health due to sudden changes in atmospheric pressure in the central part of the country. People suffering from cardiovascular diseases were advised by the ministry to closely monitor their health and regularly measure blood pressure.

A day earlier, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that warming in the Moscow region to five degrees Celsius would remain invisible due to high humidity and gusts of wind.

On March 5, Vilfand said that spring warming in Moscow is expected in the 20th of March. In the Moscow region, the snow cover melts in the first ten days of April, and in the forests the snow lingers for another week.