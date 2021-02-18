The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned the residents of Moscow about unstable frosty weather. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, on the night of Saturday, February 20, the temperature may drop to minus 30 degrees, and then rise to minus 4-5 degrees during the day and drop again on Tuesday, February 23.

The forecaster added that at the end of the week the temperature will be below normal by ten degrees, and in the afternoon on Saturday – by five degrees. On Tuesday, temperatures in the capital region are expected to drop to minus 10-15 degrees during the day and minus 13-18 at night. “Further, according to preliminary calculations, a further decline is likely,” the forecaster concluded.

Formerly Wilfand told about the weather in March. According to him, extreme high temperatures in the first month of spring in the regions of the European part of Russia should not be expected. “In a situation where there is little snow, the sun can quickly melt it, the surface will start to warm up, and then the air itself, but now, obviously, the situation is different,” he said.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!