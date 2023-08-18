Ministry of Emergency Situations: thunderstorm and hail are expected in Moscow on August 18

On Friday, August 18, thunderstorms and hail are expected in Moscow. The weather will worsen in the afternoon, according to TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to weather forecasts, heavy rain is expected in the capital, in some areas of the city there is a thunderstorm, hail, as well as a squally wind increase of up to 15 meters per second during a thunderstorm. Unfavorable weather conditions will continue until the end of the day, Muscovites have been warned.

The department urged motorists to drive slowly, keep a safe distance and avoid sudden lane changes. Pedestrians were asked to avoid rickety structures and not to hide from the rain under trees.

The day before, specialists from the Hydrometeorological Center warned residents of the Moscow region about unsafe weather. Because of the thunderstorm in the capital and the region declared a “yellow” level of danger. The regime will operate from 15:00 to 21:00 Friday for Moscow and from 11:00 to 21:00 Friday for the Moscow region. Earlier in August, a “yellow” danger level was already introduced in Moscow due to powerful winds, the gusts of which reached 15 meters per second.