The Ministry of Emergency Situations has urged residents of the capital to be careful due to an approaching thunderstorm

Muscovites were urged to be careful on Saturday, June 29, due to thunderstorms and strong winds. This was reported by Telegram-channel of the Moscow Municipal Services Complex.

According to weather forecasters, rain is expected in places in the capital in the coming hours and until the end of the day, a thunderstorm is possible, and during a thunderstorm the wind will increase with gusts of up to 15 meters per second. Residents of the capital were advised to be careful in bad weather, not to take cover under trees and not to park cars near them.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that the “exhausting” heat in the capital region will last until July 5. The maximum temperature at this time will be from plus 29 to plus 34 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, June 30, such high temperatures are not expected – the thermometer will stay at plus 27-30 degrees, there will be short-term rains.