Forecaster Pozdnyakova: hot weather will return to Moscow by the weekend

By the weekend of July 29 and 30, hot summer weather will return to Moscow. Leading specialist of the Meteonovosti news agency Tatyana Pozdnyakova warned the residents of the capital about this, writes RT.

According to the weather forecaster, the city is still under the influence of the atmospheric front – short-term rains are likely. Starting Thursday, June 27, there will be less precipitation, and dry weather will begin on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon the air will warm up to plus 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius, on Friday and Saturday – to plus 25-27 degrees, and on Sunday – to 27-29 degrees. “This is good, because for almost a week the air temperature in the capital region has been slightly below the climate norm, but here it will return to normal. And maybe already on the last day of the month it will even exceed the climate norm. That is, the hot summer is returning to the capital region,” Pozdnyakova emphasized.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised Muscovites an abnormal start to July. According to the meteorologist’s forecast, on Monday, July 1, the air temperature will be five degrees above the climate norm.