Epidemiologist of Rospotrebnadzor Pokrovsky admitted the beginning of the swine flu epidemic in Moscow

In Moscow in the autumn-winter period, an epidemic of swine flu may begin. This was warned by the head of the department of the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vadim Pokrovsky, whose words leads radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“An epidemic of swine flu or some other flu may begin in the autumn-winter period. (…) Given that the swine flu has already come, there may be a sufficiently large immune layer so that the epidemic does not start, ”the specialist admitted.

He urged Muscovites to take precautions: get vaccinated and wear masks. At the same time, according to him, it is necessary to take into account that the protective effect of the vaccine does not occur immediately.

“The likelihood that there will be an influenza epidemic is quite high, but epidemiologists are monitoring the situation,” the epidemiologist explained, adding that if the situation worsens, Rospotrebnadzor will provide relevant information.

Earlier, an infectious disease doctor, MD, Professor Nikolai Malyshev said that there is nothing unusual in the prevalence of swine flu in Russia.