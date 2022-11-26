Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo prognostic center, warned Muscovites about the onset of real January frosts. In conversation with “Evening Moscow” he said that a drop in temperature in the city is expected early next week.

“On Monday afternoon it will be about five degrees below zero, and at night the temperature will drop to minus seven. This is the last warm day of the coming week. Then the real January frosts will come. On Tuesday, eight degrees below zero are expected during the day, and minus ten at night, ”the specialist said.

On Wednesday, November 30, according to him, the thermometers in Moscow will drop to minus 12-13 degrees, in the region – to minus 15-16 degrees. Every next day the temperature will drop by 1-2 degrees. He noted that Sunday, December 4, will be the coldest day in the coming week.

The meteorologist also added that due to the increased atmospheric pressure, precipitation is not expected in the city.

“The pressure will be very high all next week – at the level of 756-759 millimeters of mercury,” Shuvalov said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents of the Moscow region about the danger.