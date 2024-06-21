Expert Tyazhelnikov: heart disease worsens in tropical weather

During “tropical” weather, people with heart disease, hypertension, joint and respiratory diseases are especially vulnerable, told to the Moscow agency, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care for the adult population of the capital’s Department of Health.

He noted that stuffiness, combined with high air temperature and humidity, brings discomfort even to completely healthy people. Patients at risk, in turn, face the risk of exacerbation of diseases. They should regularly measure their blood pressure and take medications recommended by their doctor in a timely manner. It is also recommended to ease the load on the body: eat a moderate and balanced diet, do not abuse alcohol, cool the room and take a cool shower.

It is not recommended to sleep with air conditioning, the doctor noted. According to him, if a jet of cold air hits, you can get local hypothermia and unpleasant health consequences. Therefore, the room should be cooled before going to bed.

Earlier, weather forecaster Tatyana Pozdnyakova called “tropical nights” a rather rare phenomenon for June. Unusual weather for the capital was observed on the night of Monday, June 17, when the air temperature remained at 16.6–17.9 degrees Celsius. This is much higher than the average night temperature in June – plus 11.5 degrees.