Meteorologist Tishkovets: meteorological summer in Moscow will last another two weeks

The meteorological summer, which should end in the capital on August 27, will continue for another two weeks. Evgeniy Tishkovets, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, warned the residents of the capital about this. His words transmits Moscow City News Agency.

According to the meteorologist, there will be good weather in Moscow on the first weekend of autumn, as abnormal heat will be released. At night, the temperature will drop to plus 10-15 degrees, and during the day the thermometer will warm up to 21-26 degrees Celsius.

“20-degree heat will last almost the entire first decade of September. This means that the meteorological summer, which according to the climate in Moscow should end on August 27, will be extended for another two weeks, and this period just coincides with the young Indian summer! Autumn will begin to come into its own only by mid-September, ”the meteorologist specified.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said that in early September in Moscow and the Moscow region the weather would be very warm for this period.