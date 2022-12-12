Moscow authorities declared “super-intense precipitation” in the city

Superintense precipitation is observed throughout Moscow. This was announced on December 12 by the city administration complex of the Moscow City Hall in Telegram-channel.

“Super-intensive precipitation is observed throughout the capital. “According to weather forecasts, by morning the total amount of precipitation per day could reach more than 40 percent of the monthly norm,” the authorities warned residents of the capital.

It is noted that during the day the increase in snow in some areas amounted to more than 16 centimeters. However, the positive air temperature contributes to intensive snow melting, the complex added. In addition, about 300 brigades and 290 pieces of equipment are on duty on the streets of Moscow. “Specialists ensure the prompt passage of precipitation and melt water into the storm network,” the report says.

Earlier, more than 50 flights were delayed at Moscow airports amid heavy snowfall. Most of the delayed flights turned out to be at Domodedovo Airport – passengers of 35 airliners are waiting for a new schedule.