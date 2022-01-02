Fraudsters often enter apartments under the guise of employees of city utilities, Muscovites should be vigilant on holidays. This was announced on January 2 by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Housing and Utilities and Improvement Petr Biryukov.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for fraudsters, posing as employees of various utilities, to come to the apartments of Muscovites, most often elderly people, retirees, and offer services for replacing meters, checking gas stoves. At the same time, they often try to sell expensive equipment that can be dangerous during operation, “- quotes Biryukov mos.ru…

He clarified that during weekends, city services do not plan to conduct door-to-door visits and inspections. Biryukov also drew attention to the fact that utilities do not come without warning, they agree in advance on the time of arrival.

If an emergency situation has occurred that requires an emergency exit of employees, they come on request, the deputy mayor explained.

Biryukov added that all sudden checks are illegal. He recommended to immediately report the visit of the scammers to the law enforcement agencies, writes “Gazeta.Ru“.

Earlier, in August 2021, the head of AVG Legal Alexei Gavrishev said that sudden checks are not allowed, as well as attempts to break into a home against the will of residents. The lawyer noted that only the court has the right to limit the constitutional right of citizens to the inviolability of their home.