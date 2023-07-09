Forecaster Tishkovets said July 12 could be the coldest day in Moscow in 75 years

Autumn weather will come to Moscow in the middle of the week. This was warned by the leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets. His words on Sunday, July 9, leads RIA News.

“Summer will be defeated on atmospheric fronts” and Muscovites, as well as residents of all of Central Russia, will find themselves in an Arctic bag, the weatherman said. “The reason for this will be the rear of the cyclone, where scattered arrays of cumulonimbus clouds and real autumn cold, which has already entered the Russian north, will break through,” he explained.

June 12 in the capital may be the coldest day in the last 75 years, but by the weekend everything will return to normal and warm summer weather will return. On Wednesday, plus 11-16 degrees is expected, and at night the minimum temperature will be plus 6-11.

The night of July 7 in Moscow was record warm. The leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that this had not been observed in the entire history of weather observations.